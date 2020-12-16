Bay Transit, the public transportation division of Bay Aging, won’t be the same when longtime driver Phyllis Smith finishes her shift on December 15. Smith, who started driving for Bay Transit on May 17 of 2006, will retire. “She will certainly be missed,” observed Princess Wise, her supervisor. “Phyllis has such a positive outlook on life and that joy is evident in the way she interacts with customers and coworkers.”
It seems as if Phyllis was born to drive. “As a youngster I used to drive my siblings to church. My dad always told me I would make a very good driver. Before coming to Bay Transit, I drove a school bus for Lancaster County Public Schools for fourteen years,” she recalled. “I had to stop driving after my mom got sick. While taking care of my mom I started taking care of other people too and found that I really enjoyed helping other people. I’m a ‘people person’ so I found driving and caregiving to be very rewarding,” Smith said.
Smith is also a proud member of the Mount Vernon Baptist Church in White Stone. “I love my church and I’m very active in it,” Phyllis said. “You don’t have to be in the church to serve the Lord. I have had conversations with people on the bus that have given them a whole new perspective. You can do a lot to help people by just listening and talking to them.”
With three children, nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren, Phyllis isn’t worried about not having enough to do in retirement. “My daughter is a registered nurse at MCV and one of my sons works in IT at Omega Protein in Reedsville so they are nearby and can pop in anytime. My other son lives in Louisiana, but I talk to him all the time. I also enjoy gardening, exercising at the YMCA while listening to gospel music, bible study and the church choir.”
Reflecting back on her tenure at Bay Transit, Phyllis noted, “It’s been a great place to work. I’ve really enjoyed my time there. You’ll meet some great coworkers and customers. I think anyone who goes to work there will be pleased.”
For more information about employment at Bay Transit call or email Pat Sanders today at (804) 250-2019 ext.1114 or psanders@bayaging.org.
