Pediatric patients could get left out in the cold this Christmas, thanks to the enduring pandemic that continues to imperil the Commonwealth. New standard procedures for many children’s hospitals are being carried out to keep patients safe from further injury. Face to face visits with Santa, family gatherings in one’s hospital room, and toys donated by the general public are now cherished memories of the past.
Will these cold protective measures cancel Christmas for Virginia’s most vulnerable children? Santa Claus says, “No-Ho-Ho!” Even the National Institute of Health director recognizes that “Santa, of all [his] good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity.”
Santa and his Mason’s Toy Box Foundation elves are prepared to deliver smiles to kids who cope with difficult diagnoses, brave scary procedures and the realities of being stuck in the hospital. With COVID-19 taking precedence, how will they do it?
“With help from merchants throughout Virginia and a little online shopping,” said Kelley Kassay, Mason’s mom and President of Mason’s Toy Box Foundation, Inc. “MTBF is in its ninth year and there’s no stopping us now!” From Short Pump to Roanoke, Fredericksburg to Virginia Beach, Mason’s Toy Box Foundation is partnering with stores and suppliers who can offer wholesale pricing and/or collect cash and gift card donations at their registers to help get wish lists filled.
“We’re still at the mercy of COVID-19,” Kassay said. “We’ve been forced to handle toy donations and deliveries very differently, but Santa never disappoints and neither do we.” Toys and other needed items like manipulative gadgets and games can be purchased with financial contributions to the MTBF virtual toy drive.
“With so many [people] still struggling from the impact of COVID-19 in our local community, it’s even more imperative for us to serve these families,” Kassay said. The thousands of individuals who would normally donate toys during the organization’s annual holiday toy drive should be encouraged to take action in a new way. “The opportunity to give is the same,” Kassay said.
Tax-deductible donations to Mason’s Toy Box Foundation’s 2020 Virtual Toy Drive found at http://masonstoybox.org are sure to deliver smiles...and maybe a few happy tears for having preserved the true spirit of Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.