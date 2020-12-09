After a lot of pushback, Arlington National Cemetery (ANC) reversed course on its decision to cancel its annual wreath laying ceremony. The event will proceed, “but it will be handled very differently this year,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America.
The tribute to veterans spans 2,525 cemeteries, but it began at ANC in 1992 and is very popular there, sometimes attracting up to 90,000 people, said Worcester. But several weeks ago, Wreaths Across America received a message saying the ceremony would be canceled this year due to COVID-19.
“It was too late in the evening to discuss it and we weren’t able to sit down with ANC until the middle of the next day. By then, the media had spread the news and the outcry was ‘just phenomenal,’” said Worchester. ANC and Wreaths Across America were getting thousands of calls.
“ANC’s decision to cancel was strictly to protect the men and women that work there carrying out the burials because that is their main mission—to do honored burials for our heroes,” Worchester explained.
“But considering the outcry from the public, we decided to consider how we could move forward with the ceremony safely,” she said.
ANC devised the plan, which cuts thousands of volunteers who are usually involved, and the ceremony will be conducted over several days instead of just one. It’ll begin December 13 when the cemetery will close to the general public and wreath laying will be allowed only by family pass holders.
From December 14th to the 18th, the U.S. Army Military District of Washington and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard will do the bulk of the wreath laying.
Then, on the 19th, Wreaths Across America team members will lay wreaths for the National Wreath Day event, which will be broadcast for the public.
Decisions being made site by site
Although the developments at ANC have gotten a lot of press, Worchester said the organization is working with every location to make sure the wreath laying ceremonies are in line with local COVID-19 regulations, and to see that as many as possible can proceed.
These ceremonies are very important to families, who in a lot of cases, can’t be there but want to make sure their loved one is honored. “We ask that every time a wreath is placed that the name be said. It’s very personal and means a lot to these families to know that someone has gone to the gravesite to remember their loved ones, so it was important to us to find a way to do it,” Worchester said.
As of last week, approximately 20 locations had canceled the event, including Oak Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg.
“But our volunteers are very dedicated and creative and may have found ways to do things differently,” said Worchester. Some locations are spreading the tribute over multiple days. Some are hosting events where people drive through and pass wreaths to the families who will lay them on the graves. “Our volunteers have really stepped up,” she said.
But every site will be doing things differently. Each has its own webpage, and it’s really important that people check to find out how the ceremony will be handled this year, she added.
For 2020, Wreaths Across America will not be traveling overseas to lay wreaths at the participating international locations. But those veterans will still be honored with ceremonial wreaths, Worchester stressed.
“We are working with overseas florists to make the wreaths so that on December 19 while we’re laying wreaths stateside, there will be wreaths placed at each of the [participating] burial locations where our servicemen are buried. They’re not forgotten but we just can’t do individual grave placements this year,” explained Worchester.
The organization realizes the overseas ceremonies have had a huge impact on servicemember’s families, who not only have to deal with losing a loved one but also having their remains buried abroad. “We’ve had an incredible response and we will continue the overseas mission in 2021,” Worchester vowed.
Concerns about the pandemic
Despite COVID-19, “overwhelmingly, people want these ceremonies to proceed. This is one thing we can all rally around to look out for those who serve and their families,” said Worchester.
However, Wreaths Across America recognizes that the reality is we’re in the midst of a pandemic and safety must be considered. Worchester hopes the public will keep that in mind also.
“As difficult as it is because [the ceremonies] have become a family tradition, I hope people will respect the guidelines at Arlington National Cemetery and all the other cemeteries and let the small group of volunteers go in and place the wreaths,” she said.
“Just watch on social media. We’ll share everything and carry out the mission for these families. We’ll be back together next year and all be able to go into the cemeteries. Keep these people in your prayers and remember we live in the greatest county in the world because of these people.”
Some sites in this region where ceremonies are still scheduled to continue include Cold Harbor National Cemetery in Mechanicsville and Tangier Island.
