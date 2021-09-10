Aftermath of 9/11
The attacks of 9/11 left the World Trade Center (WTC) site devastated, with ruins towering roughly 17 stories and debris spread well beyond the 16-acre site. Thousands of volunteers flocked to ground zero to help with the rescue, recovery and clean-up efforts, and on May 30, 2002, the last piece of WTC steel was ceremonially removed.
Memorials sprung up immediately after the tragedy and acted as impromptu outlets for grief, support, healing, and remembrance. These memorials appeared around the world in myriad forms in the days and weeks following the attacks.
Within the first two years following the attacks, plans integrating a museum, memorial, and commercial buildings were proposed and advanced. The first commercial building to re-open, the new 7 WTC, was completed in 2006.
The Memorial & Museum
The Memorial and Museum are both located on the western side of the former World Trade Center complex where the Twin Towers once stood. The Memorial was designed by architect Michael Arad and landscape architect Peter Walker. Their proposal emerged from a design competition that received 5,201 submissions from 63 countries.
The National September 11 Memorial opened on September 11, 2011, the 10th anniversary of the attacks, and the Museum opened on May 14, 2014. As of October 2015, the Memorial has seen more than 22 million visitors, while the Museum had had more than four million visitors since opening.
9/11 Memorial
The Memorial remembers and honors the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks of September 11, 2001—in New York, at the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania—as well as the victims of the February 26, 1993 bombing at the World Trade Center. Its mission is to:
• Remember and honor the thousands
of innocent men, women, and children
murdered by terrorists in these attacks.
•Respect this place made sacred through
tragic loss.
•Recognize the endurance of those who
survived, the courage of those who
risked their lives to save others, and the
compassion of all who supported us in
our darkest hours.
May the lives remembered, the deeds recognized, and the spirit reawakened be eternal beacons, which reaffirm respect for life, strengthen our resolve to preserve freedom, and inspire an end to hatred, ignorance and intolerance.
Joe Daniels, President of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, adds: “Collectively, the Memorial & Museum reminds us of the powerful and binding connection we share with one another. A connection that eclipses politics, race, economic class, and geography.”
Each element of the Memorial design exists in service of these goals. A plaza of over 400 trees surrounds two enormous reflecting pools with waterfalls set within the footprints where the Twin Towers once stood. The waterfalls—the largest manmade waterfalls in North America—cascade into reflecting pools, finally disappearing into voids built into the center of each pool.
The names of the 2,983 victims of the September 11, 2001 and February 26, 1993 attacks are etched in bronze around the edges of the pools.
The tree-filled plaza is lined with cobblestones, creating a space for reflection separate from the sights and sounds of the surrounding city. The trees were selected from within a 500-mile radius of the WTC site, including nurseries located in New York, Pennsylvania, and near Washington, D.C., to symbolize areas attacked on 9/11.
Now, instead of looking up at the towers, visitors look down in reflection. It is a different kind of looking, inviting us to appreciate the power of what isn’t there, the power of remembering what is absent.
