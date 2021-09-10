The Memorial
The Flight 93 National Memorial will be the only unit of the national park system chronicling the events and personalities of September 11, 2001. Creating a place that not only remembers the 40 heroes of Flight 93 but also inspires ordinary citizens to act in their own heroic ways is what the Flight 93 National Memorial is all about. The components of the Memorial are:
The Sacred Ground is the heart of the Flight 93 National Memorial because it was here that the plane with all 40 passengers and crewmembers aboard crashed on September 11, 2001. A memorial plaza will offer a viewing position of the meadow and hemlock grove, which absorbed much of the devastating impact. The plaza will terminate in a “wall of names” – white marble panels inscribed with each of the names of the forty passengers and crew, parallel to a black concrete walkway denoting the plane’s final flight path. A series of benches and trees will create a chapel-like setting for peaceful contemplation.
The Field of Honor is the largest and most prominent of the Memorial’s unique design features. Measuring a half-mile in diameter and adjacent to the memorial plaza, the bowl-shaped Field links the entire Memorial through sightlines and pathways.
The Entry Portal is the opening to the Flight 93 National Memorial. The portal will be marked by two parallel concrete walls that trace the final trajectory of Flight 93 as it descended toward the crash site.
Visitors approaching the Entry Portal will pass through its twin walls along a symbolic black walkway called the Flight Path. Immediately visitors will be brought back to 10:03 a.m. on September 11, 2001 when Flight 93 careened in this direction toward a stand of hemlock trees. Passing through the wall and across a plaza, visitors will be standing at an overlook with a sweeping view of the Field of Honor. At the end of the walkway will be a sloped glass plaque inscribed with the memorial’s mission statement.
A common field one day. A field of honor forever. May all who visit this place remember the collective acts of courage and sacrifice of the passengers and crew, revere this hallowed ground as the final resting place of those heroes, and reflect on the power of individuals who choose to make a difference.
— Preamble to the Flight 93 National Memorial Mission Statement
Mission statement at: www.nps.gov/flni/parkmgmt/missionstatement.htm
Creating a living memorial within the Memorial is the objective of planting 40 Memorial Groves along the perimeter of one-half of the Field of Honor. Each grove will contain 40 trees, such as sugar or red maples, for a total of 1,600 trees that radiate toward the center of the Field. An allée of trees, a walking path, and a road for vehicles will frame the Memorial Groves.
A large area just below the entry portal overlooks the western edge of the impact site of Flight 93 and provides a key vantage point to view the entire Memorial site.
The Tower of Voices will dramatically mark the main entrance to the Flight 93 National Memorial from Route 30. Reaching 93 feet into the air, the Tower will feature 40 wind chimes for each of the passengers and crewmembers and serve as an audible reminder of their selfless act of courage in the final moments of Flight 93.
The Visitor Center will be located just inside the Entry Portal, between the large concrete walls designating the final flight path of Flight 93. The Visitor Center will be one of the educational and interpretive hubs of the Memorial, where visitors can learn both about the Flight 93 story as well as about the layout of the Memorial park. A portion of the Visitor Center will be devoted to exhibits.
The Learning Center will be located a short distance away. The Learning Center will be able to host temporary or traveling exhibitions about September 11, and its spaces can be easily adapted for small or large groups to host lectures, films, or other programs. Engaging exhibitions will be an important part of the visitor experience. The drama and tragedy of Flight 93 will be chronicled using the latest audio and video technology, primary source materials, photographs, and oral history testimony from those who were there, including family members, first responders, volunteers, and local residents.
