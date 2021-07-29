Ever since the previous school year ended, the people of Westmoreland County have been wondering if face masks would be a policy that was instituted. For those that were hoping to be free of mask mandates, the school board meeting last week was a disappointment, as Chairman Fallin joined Vice Chair Lane and Dr. Wallace in implementing a masking policy for the next school year. The decision came about after a medical update from Dr. Williams, the Director for the Three Rivers Health District, who spoke of areas and organs targeted by the virus, as well as several other topics.
“It attacks the lungs, kidneys, brain, heart, vascular system, the gut, and more,” Dr. Williams stated, “It’s variable in the severity of how it attacks them, but we don’t fully understand this virus, especially long-haul COVID syndrome, except for how it enters and propagates.”
Thanks primarily to vaccinations and the development of natural immunity, cases started plummeting, but now, they are back on the rise.
“We kept things down nicely, but now, in midsummer, it’s trying to go back up,” Dr. Williams continued, “We were down to around 130 cases a day a couple of weeks ago, but now we’re back up to between 3 to 400”
According to the Doc, the U.S. got down to less than 20,000 cases a day, but the seven-day average has gone up to around 33,000. Not mentioned were deaths or hospitalizations, of patients in general or of children, who are a low-risk group, both in terms of severity of the symptoms and transmitting the virus. Even Dr. Williams acknowledged that the risk of COVID exposure in Westmoreland County remained relatively low, especially for those that were vaccinated.
Of course, the thing on Dr. Williams’s mind, and several of the other board members, were the variants, particularly the delta strain, which is currently the most prevalent and reportedly the most virulent of the bunch. Reportedly, the actual lethality of this strain remains unknown, at least to Dr. Williams.
“The good news is the vaccines are effective against the variants encountered thus far,” he stated, “We’re talking 70-90% against getting infected in the first place and higher than 90% protection against a serious illness if it does happen at all, so if you’re vaccinated, you’re still pretty safe.
“The concern with Delta is that younger people are winding up in the hospital now,” Dr. Williams continued, “Primarily, they’re people that haven’t been vaccinated. Many people have hangups on potential side-effects of the vaccine, but the bottom line is the benefits far outweigh the risks when compared to the virus.”
As for what all this has to do with schools, the current protocols in place regarding the virus include promoting vaccinations among students old enough to get it, as well as consistent mask use and distancing, hand washing, ventilation, and so on.
“No exposure, no disease. Until we are able to get vaccines for younger people, exposure prevention is all we can do.”
This led to a discussion on masking the kids up, with Board Member Kathy Lewis leading in.
“I have two grandkids,” she stated, “And I cannot picture them sitting in a classroom and not taking their mask off and trying to sit there for seven hours. I just don’t know.”
“I’m in the same boat,” Dr. Williams replied, “I’ve got several grandkids, but yes, effective masking for an elementary school kid, to really be right, you would have to wear it like you were an O.R. surgeon, and that’s really hard to do. It’ll help some, but the type of exposure control that you’d get from someone that knows how to wear a mask and is used to it? That isn’t going to happen. It’s always about balancing risk. It may not do much in little kids, but they have livers, hearts, and other internals just like we do. But every now and then, a kid will get sick and maybe die from this.”
“What are your thoughts on masks for folks in First Grade or below?” Chairman Fallin chimed in.
“It’s not comfortable,” Dr. Williams retorted, “There’s no danger. I mean, they can’t inhale a mask, and it won’t drive up their carbon dioxide levels. It’s one of those ‘it’s the best we can do’ sort of situations. It’s not unsafe for them to do it, and less safe for them not to, so you do your best to get them to comply.”
Dr. Wallace would later chime in, asking about having a policy in line with current state guidance, which states mask wearing is optional for those that have been fully-vaccinated. It should be noted that such a policy is by and large on the honor system these days, at least as far as state policy is concerned.
Once Dr. Williams had finished his presentation and moved on, it was time for Dr. Perry to present his recommendations to the School Board.
“We know we can require students and faculty to wear masks with an opt-out for vaccinations, religious, or medical reasons,” he stated, “That would be my recommendation.”
“I see some teachers not wanting to wear a mask, even if they’ve not been vaccinated,” Ms. Lewis stated afterwards, “And then you put them in a classroom with children forced to wear a mask, I just don’t think that’s fair.”
“When I was wearing a mask, I didn’t enjoy it,” Dr. Wallace replied, “It’s not comfortable, but it was necessary to be part of the greater good for society and do my part. It can be done even if it’s not comfortable because it’s for the greater good.”
“I am against making them wear masks or making the teachers wear them,” replied Ms. Ramsay, “I think it’s a personal and family choice, just like getting the vaccine. Nobody can make you do that. You don’t have to wear a mask anywhere else except a medical facility, so I disagree with us mandating that. I know there are variants out there. There’s always going to be something out there, but I feel strongly that this is a family decision and not something we should embark on.”
“They don’t require masks in those places as long as you’re fully-vaccinated,” Dr. Wallace shot back, “Anyone that goes into a place like Wal-mart without a mask while unvaccinated is being disingenuous and showing a lack of integrity. It’s not just a matter of preference, the law says that masks are still required, we just can’t ask.”
As mentioned before, the recommendation passed in a 3-2 split decision with Chairman Fallin siding with Dr. Wallace and Ms. Lane while Ms. Lewis and Ms. Ramsay were “no” votes, a repeat of a similar situation back when the School Board voted to not carry the old high school’s name over to the new one despite Washington & Lee High School being at the top of the survey list.
“If new information comes out, we’ll be back here having this discussion again,” Dr. Perry stated after the voting was done.
On the subject of masks, a University of London study on prolonged mask wearing discovered that prolonged use promotes what it called “Facial alkalinization and dehydration, which can increase the risk of bacterial infection.” The clinicians also reported that masks could increase headaches, sweating, and decrease cognitive precision and interfere with social learning as they distort speech and remove visual cues. Furthermore, a study of a group of childrens’ masks in Florida was conducted, with the testers finding bacteria for diseases ranging from pneumonia and tuberculosis and strep throat to sepsis, e. coli, diphtheria, and staph. There have also been several infamous cases of late involving students wearing masks collapsing on the athletic field. For the time being however, the masks are here to stay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.