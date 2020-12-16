Roy Andrew “Vic” Kennison, age 89, of Warsaw, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born on February 25, 1931 to Lloyd and Grace Kennison and attended Welcome Grove Baptist Church.
Vic worked for over 50 years with C. W. Wright Construction Company. In his retirement he operated Vic Kennison, Inc., a trucking company, which he loved. Vic had a passion for horse racing, bowling, and Corvettes. Over the years he became an avid vehicle collector. Vic loved his family and will be dearly missed by them.
He is survived by his son, Gerald Kennison; his daughters, Vivian Callaway and Jean H. Edwards; ten grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Frances Dunaway Kennison; his daughter, Nancy Stafford; his brothers, James Kennison and Robert Kennison; and his sister, Alice Monahan.
A graveside service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Historyland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond County Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 1371, Warsaw, VA 22572.
