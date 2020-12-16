DSC00447

Santa (Bob Surina), safely behind a plexiglass barrier, greets Dawson and Charlotte Blackwell.

Santa Claus made a special visit to Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern in Heathsville during their “Golden Village Christmas” this month. 

Dawson and Charlotte Blackwell were among the many children who had a socially-distanced chat with Santa (Bob Surina). Santa sat behind a plexiglass barrier decorated with greenery.

Other activities at the event include gift shopping, caroling, free hot mulled cider, and a bake sale. Children ages 4 to 12 had their own special shopping area, where they were able to buy gifts for their family.