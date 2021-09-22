Pauline “Polly” Elizabeth Terry Deihl was called by her Lord and Savior to her Heavenly home at age 82 on September 12, 2021. Polly passed peacefully surrounded by her family after a lengthy stay in the hospital following a serious fall. Polly was the daughter of Elizabeth Terry Campbell and Walter Terry born on December 2, 1938. She was the step-daughter of Robert Campbell. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Mary Lou Campbell Ketner, and her loving husband, William Andrew Deihl, Sr.

Polly was born and raised in Alexandria, Virginia. She lived with her beloved Aunt Margaret, Uncle Leon “Bud” Saffelle and family as she was growing up and later moved to Fleeton Beach in Reedville, Virginia with her mother. It was there that she met the love of her life in the church youth group, and married William Deihl on June 8, 1956. They lived a wonderful life together in the Reedville area. Most recently, Polly was a resident at Chancellor’s Village in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Polly and William owned the People’s Sundry Drug Store in Reedville where Polly worked hard to please the customers with homemade sandwiches, milkshakes and ice-cream sundaes. After the drug store closed, Polly became a school bus driver for Northumberland County Schools.

Polly was a member of Tibitha Church of God where she raised her family and faithfully served the Lord. She sang in the church choir and participated in the W.C.G. ladies’ group. Polly’s greatest passion was serving the sick and bereaved. It was her mission to deliver a bouquet of flowers or a fruit basket to those who were sick or suffering from a loss. She passionately served as the Benevolence Committee chairperson for many years. After her move to Fredericksburg, Polly attended Gordon Road Church of God with her family. Polly was also a community servant as she was a volunteer member of the Northumberland County Rescue Squad.

Polly loved people and made friends everywhere she went. She especially loved spending her days visiting hospitals, nursing homes and those bound to their homes just to brighten their day. When she couldn’t visit in person, Polly kept in touch on the phone. What Polly loved most was being a Mother and Grandmother. She dearly loved her family and was always their biggest cheerleader and encourager in all they did.

Polly was blessed with two sons, and left to cherish her memory are William Andrew Deihl, Jr. of Los Angeles, California and Walter Allen Deihl and wife, Crystal, of Spotsylvania, Virginia. She was also blessed with two very special grandchildren, William Andrew Deihl, III of Tucson, Arizona; and Margo Deihl Nicholas and husband Daniel of Roanoke, Virginia. She was very excited about her first great-grandchild “on the way.” Also surviving is a special brother-in-law, Charles Ketner; special nieces Sheila Deihl, Renee Deihl Smith and Dana Deihl O’Bier; and special cousins Carolyn Saffelle McLaughlin, Brenda Boone and Jodi Bowles.

The Deihl family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Chancellor’s Village, Mary Washington Hospital and Vibra Hospital for their loving care. Also, a special thanks to Karen Washington for all of her tender care over the years.

A Celebration of Life service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Tibitha Church of God in Reedville with Rev. Bobby Dunn and Rev. David Smith officiating. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Roseland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Polly's honor to Gordon Road Church of God at P.O. Box 1954, Spotsylvania, Virginia 22553.

