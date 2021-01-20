Between Covid and the irritability of old age I had decided to quit writing several months ago. The insurrection in DC on January 6 has, however, put me back at the keyboard.
First, although Joe Biden has kindly invited me to the inauguration, provided, of course, I send a contribution, there’s no way you’ll catch me there. Trump’s maniacs are apt to be back and I’ve been caught up in two DC riots in my life not counting the time I was in the Pentagon when the anti-war protesters tried to shut DC down. The other times were the day Jimmy Carter had a “Human Kindness Day” concert around the Washington Monument and I was caught in the rioters as I tried to drive though to NW DC and the time I was in the crowd on the White House lawn when tear gas aimed at anti-Shah protesters blew back across the lawn. That’s enough, thank you.
Like every other sane American, I was appalled by the attack on the Capitol. I was particularly irritated at the morons flying the Confederate battle flag. Great balls of fire; we spent four years doing our durnedest to get away from that Capitol and Congress not get into it.
Since the attack, I’ve given it a lot of thought. First, in a nation of 330 million people, it’s not hard to gather a crowd of several thousand mental defectives from either extreme. It’s been made considerably easier by our educational system and well-meaning parents which for several generations now have taught youngsters that they are entitled to their opinions regardless of the facts and that they are never bad just for throwing demanding tantrums. The seditionists who tried to shut down Congress clearly thought they had a right to do it. They should have been taught better. They should also have been taught some civics along the way.
The rioters weren’t the only ones who needed civics lessons. A good many Senators and Congressman, including our Rob Wittman, should have brushed up on the Constitution instead of trying to have the recent election reversed when the electoral ballots were counted. (Oh, I know they are piously saying they just wanted to make sure the several states based their electoral votes on properly run elections.) Well, hooey. The states, not the federal congress are in charge of their voting and those legislators ought to know it. Actually, they probably do but were willing to subvert the Constitution to curry favor with Trump and his supporters. Shame on them. What happened January 6 can be laid right at their feet for providing rioters with a reason to do what they did.
The pro-Trump ignoramuses weren’t the only under-educated, arrogant younger people I ran into last week. I was talking with one 45-year-old who got his head busted by a cop when he interfered with the officer during a demonstration outside a jail. They were demonstrating against the prisoners being jailed while the Covid epidemic is going on, not a bad cause but a dumb way to show displeasure with the situation. It was also pretty arrogant in assuming the authorities weren’t doing their best to deal with it. While the cops were arresting a demonstrator the one telling me about it disapproved of how the cop was doing it. The cop used his billy club so he could go on about his business.
The fellow said something revealing as he told the tale. He said the police use rough tactics to incite other demonstrators to interfere so they can be arrested, too. Somebody taught him that hogwash and his believing it shows his arrogance in thinking he and his compatriots are of sufficient importance for the police to want to deal with them. Look, cops are blue collar guys and don’t want any more work than they have to do, particularly paperwork after an arrest.
The fellow’s story also made me reflect on the education part again. My daddy taught me to never mouth off to a man with a billy club, a Tazer, Mace and a pistol. Nobody ever taught this fellow that.