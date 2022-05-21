Dear Editor:
At its meeting on April 22, 2022, the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors voted in a 3-2 decision to direct Westmoreland County Administrator Norm Risavi to sign documentation to recertify the license of Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad.
CBVRS was strongly urged to develop and implement a plan to address the board’s concerns regarding response times on calls and the need for additional volunteers to meet the health and safety needs of the community.
“CBVRS greatly appreciates the support of the board to continue our mission to provide EMS services to the citizens of Colonial Beach and Westmoreland County,” said Nicholas Szobota, President of Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad. “We are more than willing to work with the town, county, and citizens of our community on a long-term solution for the issues and challenges that were presented during the meeting. Our members are excited to move forward.”
-Sara Hunt c/o CBVRS,
Colonial Beach