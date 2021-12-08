Dear Editor,
We would like to commend the Board of Supervisors of Northumberland and Westmoreland Counties for standing up for our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Virginia and United States Constitutions. These freedoms encompass rights that our forefathers instituted and secured for ALL American citizens; not just the few. By implementing the 1st Amendment Constitution Resolution in our counties, we are solidifying those rights:
1. Freedom of religion for ALL
2. Freedom to peaceably assemble for ALL
3. Freedom of speech for ALL
4. Freedom of the press for ALL
5. Freedom to petition our government for ALL
This resolution should not be necessary, but it is because our rights are being undermined by entities such as Big Tech, mainstream media, and government, etc., who like to think they rule us.
WE THE PEOPLE, will stand firm in our resolve to seek passage of the 1st Amendment Constitution Resolution in ALL four counties of the Northern Neck and beyond, because it protects the freedoms of ALL citizens, and ALL citizens should be in agreement.
It is our hope and prayer that those very same citizens of the Northern Neck will encourage their Board of Supervisors to adopt this resolution in Lancaster and Richmond counties.
-Michele Snow,
Northern Neck Patriots Chair