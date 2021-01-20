All of the media; print, radio, TV, and gossip are wrong describing the attack on the Capital on Wednesday, January 6 as being perpetrated by “Trump Supporters.” That doesn’t surprise me because they want to demonize our President at every opportunity, even if they have to make one up. The tens of thousands of peaceful protesters were there to support those Senators and Congressman who, that day, were lobbying for a fair accounting of votes. The peaceful protestors are not “insurrectionists.” They are Americans who want to save this Democratic Republic from a repeat of the obvious theft and fraud of the November election leading to the election of a radical Socialist/Marxist administration. Insurrectionists you say. If you are honest, you may want to consider the months of anti-government, Antifa, and BLM riots, looting, destruction, murders, etc. during the summer of 2020 which were condoned and supported by the Democrats.
One doesn’t have to support President Trump to participate in a protest. Every one of us should demand a secure voting system that cannot be influenced by: foreign or domestic entities, electronic vote manipulation, fraud, voting by noncitizens, ballot stuffing, voting by deceased individuals, voting by nonregistered people, and voting by nonresidents of States, in plain words, a system that accurately reflects the will of each legitimate citizen of the United States.
Of course, the violence is inexcusable and wrong. All who participated in the violence should be identified and prosecuted.
-Doc Dugan,
Hague