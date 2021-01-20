We would like to bring to the attention of your readers an issue of importance to the Chesapeake Bay community and particularly its fishermen. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, or ASMFC, is currently considering an amendment to its management plan for striped bass that will significantly affect the striped bass quotas allowed for both commercial and recreational fishermen. Although those quotas for Virginia fishermen are set by the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, they are required to comply with the ASMFC’s management plan. The ASMFC’s jurisdiction includes the entire east coast of the United States. In recent years, the ASMFC has adopted an across-the-board approach to management of the striped bass fishery that favors the Northeastern states and disadvantages fishermen in the South. In particular, the differences presented by the Chesapeake Bay as an important producer area are ignored. Now, while an amendment to the plan is being considered, is the time to make our voices heard.
Last year, the Virginia Commission revised its striped bass regulations in anticipation of a proposed ASMFC action that would require an 18% reduction in removals to be applied throughout the entire fishery. When the ASMFC approved its 18% across-the-board reduction, the only accommodation allowed to recognize regional differences was the possibility that a local regulator could seek a “conservation equivalency.” Recognizing that the Bay’s commercial watermen were not causing the perceived problem with the striped bass population, which is itself disputed, the Virginia Commission applied for and obtained a conservation equivalency so that the quotas for commercial watermen were reduced 9.37% rather than 18%. While this still imposed an unfair solution on commercial watermen who are not part of the problem, at least it softened the hardline that would otherwise have been required by the ASMFC.
During recent work group meetings at the ASMFC, representatives of other states disputed whether any accommodations should be made for regional differences in the striped bass fishery, and whether conservation equivalencies should even be allowed or whether they should be strictly limited. They would like to maintain the system that favors the trophy fishermen in the Northeast. In early 2021, the ASMFC will release its draft amendment to the striped bass management plan for public comment. Our Waterman’s Associations have hired counsel to represent the interests of Virginia’s commercial fishermen of the Chesapeake Bay at the Virginia Commission and at the ASMFC, but it will also be important that the individual members of our community be heard. We need to insist that regional differences in the fishery be recognized and that the causes of any problem must be the focus of any solution.
-Douglas F. Jenkins, Sr., President
Twin Rivers Waterman’s Association
Warsaw, Virginia
-J.C. Hudgins, President
Virginia Waterman’s Association
Mathews, Virginia