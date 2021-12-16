Dear Editor,
This is my Christmas wish; a handicapped, accessible, free-standing library for Richmond County. I utilize the Essex County library due to mobility issues. Users of both can do their own comparisons.
In Tappahannock, the parking is easily within walking distance. The exterior surfaces are flat and the exterior door opens automatically. The interior can be reached by using a push pad. Adjacent bathrooms are well maintained.
This would be a wonder addition to improvements for Warsaw.
-Linda Smith
Warsaw, VA