Dear Editor,
This is a message to our dear friends:
Dear Friends -
April 28th marked a victory and a way forward for Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad, our town, and the surrounding area. The Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution authorizing the signing of a Certificate of Compliance by the County Administrator, subject to conditions agreed upon by CBVRS and County leadership. These conditions provide for a first due area and frequency of volunteer staffing deemed achievable by CBVRS and the County leadership, intended as a platform upon which to expand staffing hours as recruitment efforts bring about membership increases. I’m pleased to share that the staffing for our May 2022 schedule exceeds the minimum requirement, thanks to the willingness of CBVRS membership to step up and serve the community. The conditions in the resolution also require regular meetings between CBVRS leadership and the Westmoreland Department of Emergency Services (WDES) for the purposes of quality assurance and improvement. CBVRS is also required to adhere to the Westmoreland County EMS response plans and Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services regulations, which include requirements for informing the county dispatch (Sherriff’s Department) and WDES of when we have staffed an ambulance and when we are unstaffed. We will be dispatched to respond to calls and held responsible for the 90% response rate only when we are staffed.
We have the people of Colonial Beach and the surrounding areas to thank for helping us reach this resolution. Thank you for showing up for the Board of Supervisors meetings, contacting county leadership, and providing CBVRS membership and leadership with encouragement and support. We would like to thank Mayor Robin Schick, the members of Town Council, and Town Manager India Adams-Jacobs for their support. We would also like to thank Colonial Beach Police Department’s Chief Gregory Deaver for his attendance at the Board of Supervisors meetings. Thanks to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Clint Mitchell for providing buses for transport to Montross for the meeting on April 22nd and to New Life Ministries and their Pastor, Denise Marth, for providing a bus for transport to Montross for the meeting on April 28th. Thanks to Jenny Grimes for creating the “Save Our Squad” signs, with support from Richard Keyser at Colonial Beach Printing and Ace Hardware.
We are grateful for those who have expressed interest in joining CBVRS with the intention of becoming drivers for our ambulances or EMS providers, pending a successful membership application and completion of the required training.
Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad remains grateful for the support of our community, for Drifter Pride, and for the opportunity to remain “Colonial Beach Strong” in fulfilling our mission.
With gratitude,
Nick Szobota
President, CBVRS