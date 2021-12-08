Dear Editor,
The recent ‘News’ article about Congressman Wittman addressing the Westmoreland County Schoolboard, in a recorded message, raised some interesting questions about the Congressman’s words and deeds. The most glaring example of this is his emphasis on his support “to expand broadband throughout the county.” He voted against the bill that is providing $65B to make this happen (Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act). Every week we read about needed infrastructure projects being implemented here; in King George, Colonial Beach, and Montross (to name a few). Wittman voted against all of them! Words and deeds.
The Congressman commented on the challenges presented to educators from Covid-19, and said the county was “well prepared to make sure that our students are on the path to success.” What about the student’s health? Staff health? Isn’t Wittman aware that Westmoreland County officials just voted to make the county a First Amendment sanctuary; hence the county will not enforce any Covid safety practices? The Covid test positivity rate in Westmoreland last week was 10.8% (not good, but not the worst in the State). The infectious Omicron mutation of the virus is just starting to make its way around the country. And, it might get here; Delta did in September. What are the schools supposed to do to protect the kids if Omicron hits with a vengeance? Parents will have no choice but to keep their children home from school. This was a missed opportunity for Rob Wittman to provide leadership to the community, on a vital health matter. Why doesn’t he recommend vaccinations, while there is still time? No good deeds here.
The Virginia School Board Association (VSBA) which provided the recorded video, stated “that it is important that our young people are involved in legislative activities and learning about the business of the legislators.” Perhaps VSBA could arrange for Mr. Wittman to appear in person and answer questions before our students (young people), so that he could explain how his steadfast effort for broadband does not include a funding mechanism, how he can allow health-threatening measures be implemented in his district, and why he thought voting against certifying the election ballots immediately after the Capitol riot supported democracy.
-Rob Rudick,
Colonial Beach