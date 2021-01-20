On Wednesday, January 6, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, intent on preventing Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes that would affirm Biden the winner of the 2020 election. In the aftermath, five were dead, including one policeman. What caused such a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol? The underlying cause was lies; lies by the president of the United States, lies by many Senators and Congressional Representatives, lies by our own Congressman Rob Wittman. The mob was angry; they believed – because of these lies – that the election had been stolen. Trump called them to Washington on the 6th, “Be there. Will be wild!” Trump urged the mob towards anarchy: “You don’t concede when there’s theft involved… We will not take it anymore and that is what this is all about.”
Wittman supported the Texas lawsuit, which sought to invalidate election results in four battleground states, a lawsuit that was summarily dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court. Before January 6, Wittman announced that he would vote against certifying the Electoral College results. Immediately after the insurrection, Wittman still voted against certifying the results in Pennsylvania. But now Wittman is calling for reconciliation. How can there be reconciliation when millions of people believe the election was stolen? A belief they hold because they have been lied to. The only way we can heal is for our elected officials to start serving country over party, country over their own personal ambitions. Until people are convinced of the truth – that Biden is the legitimate winner of a free and fair election – we can expect violence and that will be on Trump and Wittman and all his enablers who helped spread the lies of a rigged election.
-Charlotte Hollings,
Lancaster