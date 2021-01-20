I am very disappointed with my Republican Representatives in both the US House and Senate for their lack of appropriate action in response to the 6JAN2021 national crisis! I’m a life-long Republication. However, since the majority of my party representatives didn’t even try to handle our own problem person, they showed their willingness to condone sedition and insurrection in order to follow the easy, low profile road! (Who knows, Trump may come back to power – Hitler did!)
Most of our elected Republican leaders have issued statements that they were angry over the 6JAN2021 insurrection, totally did not agree with any reasons for such actions, but do not want to offend people and wished to bring the country back together. Such words are hollow and useless when not backed by appropriate constitutional action! Such words also demonstrate the opposite of strength and trustworthiness.
The nation can only be served and reunited after all the perpetrators, especially the primary one, experience the just consequences for their words and actions. The domestic terrorists are being held accountable by our law enforcement agencies – and rightly so! It was, however, our elected Republican Representatives’ responsibility to hold the President accountable. To date they have failed to even try to do so! Most sad!
Due to their lack of action, I now question their trustworthiness, strength and competence to serve us and fulfill their Constitutional responsibilities! Maybe it is time they all resign and we (the electorate) start afresh! I know that is wishful thinking.
Still, there were 10 House Republicans who exercised their courage in standing up for justice and our nation’s security by voting for President Trump’s impeachment. I hope this is an indication that all is not lost! I’m a Navy vet, so sent each one my “Bravo Zulu” (BZ) for “A Job Well Done!’
Maybe a “Responsible Republican Wing” will be formed that would pledge courage, strength and competence to serve us and fulfill constitutional responsibilities, for which I could vote. I suggested this idea to each.
At any rate, I encourage you to pay close attention to how this historical crisis is handled. Let your feelings be known to our representatives and remember, as well as question, the candidates’ actions, at the next election.
-Mike Ramming,
Montross