Dear Editor,
In a recent letter to the editor on December 8th, Mr. Schlatter from Heathsville completely misleads readers about and misinterprets a recent newspaper Ad on my support for broadband in Virginia. This letter falsely claims my advertisement is tied to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and ‘Build Back Better’ initiative. Not only did this advertisement stop running weeks before the ‘Build Back Better’ Act passed in the house, but also, I have been a leader in bringing broadband to Virginia for years before President Biden was in the White House.
This Ad clearly says, “Congressman Rob Wittman is Bringing Broadband to the Northern Neck,” which is specifically referring to my continual support for the FY21 Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant for the Northern Neck and surrounding areas. The grant was awarded by the state after letter of support from I authored to VA DHCD and years of advocacy for public-private partnerships in the region. This grant was awarded in January 2021 for $10.3 million in broadband infrastructure for Northumberland, Richmond, Westmoreland, and King George counties.
Furthermore, the ad is also referring to my legislation, the Serving Rural America Act from the 116th Congress. This legislation served as the outline for the NTIA Broadband Infrastructure Program. The Broadband Infrastructure Program is a $288 million broadband deployment program directed to partnerships between a state, or one or more political subdivisions of a state, and providers of fixed broadband service to support broadband infrastructure deployment to areas lacking broadband, especially rural areas.
Additionally, I authored support letters for multiple other FY21 VATI applications that were awarded approximately $6 million in March 2021. Those awards included: Mathews, Caroline, Lancaster, Middlesex, King and Queen, and Gloucester Counties. These investments will support construction of high-quality internet service to over 2,000 homes and businesses.
Mr. Schlatter’s letter disappointingly fails to point out that there are multiple ways to fund broadband projects, and I have been a strong advocate for a significant number of these avenues. I remain committed to supporting different avenues for funding broadband initiatives and closing the digital divide for Virginians.
-Representative Rob Wittman (VA-01)