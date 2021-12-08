Dear Editor,
“Representative” Rob Wittman is at it again: Misleading us about his record and what he has done for his district.
Wittman recently released an ad -- complete with a photo of himself wearing a hard hat – telling us that he is bringing broadband service to his district.
The problem is that the money for broadband expansion is found in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and President Biden’s Build Back Better plan, both of which Wittman voted AGAINST.
Wittman is not alone in his hypocrisy as dozens of Republicans who voted against Biden’s “socialist schemes” are now telling their constituents about the benefits of the legislation that they opposed.
Economic studies have shown that for every dollar invested in infrastructure – broadband, rural electrification, roads, water, sewer, airports, and the like – between seven and nine dollars are returned to the economy in the form of salaries and purchases of equipment and supplies. Wittman and every other Congressional Republican voted against plans that can generate a long-lasting economic boom, yet they leap in front of the cameras to take credit for what they opposed.
In November 2022 we will have the opportunity to send Mr. Wittman back home to Montross and replace him with US Marine Colonel Stewart Navarre who will serve the people of the First District without the need for misleading, hypocritical pronouncements.
-Joe Schlatter,
Heathsville