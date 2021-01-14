More than 40 years ago my husband, Jimmy, and I moved to Warsaw, Virginia, where the town’s only dentist, Dr. Raines, was retiring due to health concerns. Jimmy, whom many of you knew as Dr. Knight, had learned of the town’s need, and we came to open a dental practice. We moved into the house that now belongs to Dr. G.W. Loudenslager, and Jimmy set up shop in an outbuilding that would later become Dr. Loudenslager’s veterinary hospital. From our very first day here, this town opened its heart to us, and we stayed to raise a family and make a life for ourselves.
Time moves on, of course, and time has now brought me to a place where I feel that I need to be closer to my two daughters. So I am packing up for a move to Ohio, where they live. Moving forces you to make some difficult decisions. What do you keep? What do you let go? But that applies only to tangible things-furniture and other possessions. Fortunately, you can take your memories with you, all of them. And I am thankful for that. My memories of this community are my most precious possession. We made more friends here than I could possibly enumerate, found a place to worship that was also a support system and a second family, saw the town weather many challenges and go through many changes, lobbied the state government to get a college campus located here, and tried to contribute as best we could to the growth and betterment of the community. I know that I can never give back to this community what it gave to us, but I want you all to know that Warsaw, Virginia, and each and every one of you will always hold a special place in my heart. Knowing that I can carry these special memories with me gives me the courage to face this newest turn in my life. God bless you all. I will miss you.
-Mary L. Knight,
Warsaw