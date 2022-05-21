Dear Editor:
It will not be surprising when Governor Glenn Youngkin moves to put restrictions on access to abortions in Virginia. He has national ambitions. His famous comment during the election campaign that he had to downplay his antiabortion agenda to win independent votes, told us all we needed to know about how he will act, if he gets the chance. Recently he said that the right to an abortion “is a State decision.” Really? It is a woman’s decision. He should ask his daughter. And, if it’s too intrusive to wear a mask in school, is it not too intrusive to force a woman to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term? The State does not encourage pregnant women to get an abortion, but it should make it readily available, as a matter of public health.
-Rob Rudick,
Colonial Beach