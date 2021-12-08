Dear Editor,
It was shocking to read in last week’s “News” that Westmoreland County supervisors voted to make the county a first amendment sanctuary. This is because this was an action taken with a minimum of public notice (why?), and also because it shows a serious lack of critical thinking on the part of the supervisors. How can the supervisors reject the only effective means of curtailing the pandemic - vaccinations and masking? And, how can the supervisors be unaware of the terrible toll the pandemic has taken on the health of its residents, economy, and the strain it has and continues to take on our rural health system and providers? Most hospital admissions for Covid are for unvaccinated individuals.
The rationales explained by Rhon Nelson are exaggerated and invalid. No constitutional amendments are absolute. The rights for individual liberties do not extend to personal actions that negatively affect other citizens. Nelson’s “bodily autonomy” does not extend beyond her person. There is no right to infect others with a deadly disease; period, exclamation point.
My wife, a minister’s daughter, regularly attended church online during the height of the pandemic. I have friends in Oak Grove who attended church in person, and both contracted Covid.
Further, this sanctuary action is a minority viewpoint. Over 68% of county residents are fully vaccinated. Thus, the proponents needed to introduce this resolution without allowing time for public comment.
And, it is truly ironic the the “News” illustrated this article with a copy of the Constitution. The county supervisors and the county attorney would be well-advised to read the text of the preamble to the Constitution, on the paper’s page one. It reads We the people, not Me the people.
-Rob Rudick,
Colonial Beach