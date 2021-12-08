Dear Editor,
I am sad to share with the Richmond County community the news that one of our longest and most beloved employees at the RCC/ Richmond County Public Library, Betsy Garland, has retired after nearly 35 years at the library. As her former colleague at the library, I know that her kindness and enthusiasm touched many library users in our community. In addition to her work at the library’s service desk, Betsy’s specialized skills were in the realm of Interlibrary Loan and this capacity she always did an excellent job in finding books, videos, and magazine articles not owned by our local library and borrowing them for our library’s users to read, watch, and enjoy. Her reach to other libraries made it possible for our community’s library users to read or watch almost anything they wanted, and without charge. I know Betsy will be greatly missed by many in our community and I hope she greatly enjoys her retirement years ahead.
-Dan Ream,
Richmond, VA