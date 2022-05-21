To the Editor:
Governor Glenn Youngkin continues to show that he has no intention of governing to unify Virginians. He has gone out of his way to antagonize Democrats in the Virginia legislature, and moderate citizens throughout the Commonwealth. Recently he has sought to change the term length of elected members of the Loudoun County Board of Education, and he vetoed a series of bills, promoted by a legislator who opposed his selection of Andrew Wheeler, a former coal industry lobbyist, to his top environmental position.
The vetoes smack of mini-DeSantis, pale in comparison to the attack on Disney, but punishment nevertheless for daring to oppose the emperor, I mean the Governor. Sadly, Youngkin seems intent on aping or outdoing both Ron DeSantis of Florida and Gregg Abbott, of Texas, in staking out extreme positions on gender, sex, and education, and the combination of all three. Only a few Democratic Senators stand between Virginia joining these states and others as they attempt to stifle discussion, and make political hay about these sensitive issues.
Here’s the type of legislation coming to a Virginia near you. Arizona is pursuing legislation to allow Arizona parents to sue teachers for “usurping the fundamental right of a parent” in raising their children, by which they mean discussions between students and teachers about gender, sex, or mental health issues (common topics in most health classes). Florida banned over 54 math texts for citing “prohibitive topics or unsolicited strategies…” A teacher in Missouri was fired after using a worksheet to discuss racism. Her district defines any discussion of racial issues as CRT. (It’s a miracle anyone would want to be a teacher now.)
State legislatures are turning out such laws at a record pace, one seemingly right after the other. How is this possible? State legislatures were never known for efficiency. A comment from the state senator in Florida who introduced the bill to punish Disney for opposing the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” is revealing. When questioned about the effects of the bill, (which could have major financial impacts) Sen. Jennifer Bradley said she hadn’t read the bill. She also was unable to say who wrote the bill, other than noting that she had received it from “professional bill drafters.”
Look out Virginia. It’s coming.
-Rob Rudick,
Colonial Beach