Dear Editor:
From law school onward, lawyers are respectful of and aware of the Rule of Law. When a particular court removes itself from this basic, and from other accepted and practiced norms (like recusal), what you have is a lawless group which is vulnerable to enticements such as bribery, blackmail, and other influences which can sway them. Obviously, if religion is a priority over their oath to the Constitution and to the democratic republic which is the United States, we have a long-term perspective which includes a demise into a Jim Jones type scenario of “let’s all have some Kool-aid” which didn’t end well for any attendees.
It is evident that the United States Supreme Court has become political and biased. Vote Democratic in November 2022, like your life depended upon it. Because, for the first time in my lifetime, if you’re a childbearing-age woman, it does.
-Cyanne Yates,
Chair,
Essex-Richmond County Democrats