Dear Editor:
Do Men and Women exist anymore? A member of a college men’s swim team didn’t shine, took time off to declare a transition to female and now crushes the women’s swim team records.
Gender intellectuals claim gender is a social construct, a range of choices unbound by biological fact. While sex is an immutable fact, there is a social construct component to it but not what they think.
Nature invented sex to facilitate reproduction by complex organisms. Simple organisms with short reproductive cycles adapt to change relatively rapidly (think Omicron) but complex organisms have far slower reproductive cycles. Sexual reproduction mixes genes, enhancing adaptability.
More complex animals require more than just mating, but also a period of parenting. Humans spend nearly two decades parenting a child to adulthood. For most animals parenting behaviors are instinctive. Ours are not. Yet we have the most complex and extensive behaviors to learn.
Every society has had a cultural definition of good womanhood and manhood (the values, responsibilities, disciplines, expectations boys and girls learn growing up), none perfect, but vital to society’s survival.
Studies show that children raised in stable, two-parent man and woman families are far, far less likely to suffer poor life outcomes than children raised in any other arrangement.
Like the swimmer crushing women’s records, the transgender movement erases not only the biological realities of women and men but the cultural paradigms necessary for forming a family and raising children. It sacrifices the health of society, families, children, and the tiny minority that truly suffer gender dysphoria on altars of hedonism and anti-family ideologies.
We need to defend and affirm the immutable but complementary reality of man and woman and the vital role of the nuclear male and female family - the best nursery for a loving, competent next generation.
Sincerely,
Edgar Doleman,
Wicomico Church