At least Congressman Rob Wittman feels enough shame to be defensive about his undemocratic positions questioning the results of the recent Presidential election. But sadly, he hasn’t enough integrity to begin telling the truth. He has published at least two explanations in local newspapers for his unamerican stances. However, in them he has not admitted that Joe Biden won a free and fair election. And, consequently he has not acknowledged that many of the Capitol rioters were egged on by a conviction that the election had been stolen from President Trump, a false claim that he has promoted.
Any calls for national unity by Mr. Wittman ring hollow without him stating that Biden won. This is not an opinion about the election. It has been proven through recounts, court cases, and assertions by Trump administration officials in Justice and Security positions that the election was clean. An early resident of this district was known for his line, “I can not tell a lie.” Wittman may have chopped down the cherry tree of democracy, but he could still start to tell the truth.
-Rob Rudick,
Colonial Beach