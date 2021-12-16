Dear Editor,
A recent letter in the Westmoreland News regarding “first amendment rights” and virus vaccination mandates could use some perspective. The majority of the unvaccinated do not have a health problem with the vaccine, Their hesitancy is political, fueled by misinformation. Millions of people worldwide have been vaccinated successfully, and millions more would jump at the chance to get the shot. The odds of adverse effects from the shot are substantially less than the odds of adverse effects from Covid. Over half a million people in the United States have died from Covid. None have died from vaccination. Anyone old enough to remember getting the polio vaccine on a sugar cube at school is mystified as to why anyone would object to taking a life preserving medicine. While people who have had Covid have immunity from the virus, it is not as strong as from a vaccination. Vaccines curtail the spread of the virus (remember last July and August), but health officials have never claimed it would reach 100% efficacy. Some immuno-compromised people, in particular, do not develop antibodies, no matter how many shots they get. Their only protection is in the people around them being vaccinated.
Also on the first amendment rights issue, it is incorrect to state, “that the Declaration of Independence acknowledges that these rights are given to us by our creator, not by any government.” While the Declaration states that “certain unalienable rights” are endowed by man’s “creator”, it goes on in the next sentence to specify, “that to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men.” Anyone that thinks that their constitutional rights are guaranteed by their creator, and not the government, does not understand that the United States embraces a separation between church and state. The alternative is a theocracy, the type of government that exists in Iran.
-Joyce Reimherr
Colonial Beach