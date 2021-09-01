Craig Adair, senior development manager for Open Road Renewables, kicked off a presentation for the proposed Waller Solar project expressing excitement and praising Lancaster County for creating a robust solar ordinance. But that discussion veered into a list of concerns that ranged from disposal of used solar panels to slave labor.
A “unique” solar project
Waller Solar is seeking a special exception permit for a 131 MW solar project that will consist of up to 1,400 acres including areas of Lively and Alfonso and span to the Richmond County line.
Twenty-two property owners are involved and will receive revenue for decades that they’ll likely plow into the economy, and Lancaster will receive at least $14 million over the life of the 40-year project,” Adair explained.
Waller Solar has numerous “unique features.” Because the proposed location includes of swamps and wetlands, this project will consist of 15 to 18 separate solar fields scattered across the project area, but in a manner to avoid the wetlands and waters of water, he explained.
The scattered design will create “wildlife corridors” where animals can travel unimpeded. And although it’s going to be more expensive to build because timberland has to be converted to agriculture, one of the pros is that there’s so much natural screening that nearly all of the project will be hidden from public view.
Lancaster’s planning and land use team also made some unique decisions regarding buffers, Adair explained. Whereas most counties only require a buffer between homes and roads, in this case, the county is requiring a 40-foot vegetative buffer around the perimeter of entire project.
And Lancaster developed a system that involves three types of buffers. The planted buffer has four rows mixed with trees and shrubs. The existing vegetation buffer is one where the vegetation or forest is equivalent to a planted buffer. In locations at least 1,000 feet from homes, Lancaster conceived the natural buffer, whereby mowing will be cut out to allow shrubs and trees to naturally grow, and they’re supposed to reach at least 10 feet within two years.
That arrangement works well for Waller Solar because most of the project is subject to existing vegetation buffers, so the company only need to invest in planted buffers for about 10 percent of the project area, maybe more depending on logging.
What is reuse and recycling?
When the project is decommissioned Waller Solar will remove all the equipment from the ground and restore it to substantially the same condition. Furthermore, the company will place an emphasis on reusing and recycling the materials, Adair said.
“Everything that I read said that recycling doesn’t make any economic sense. It takes too much to get the material out and its’ not worth it. And developed countries, as I understand it will sell panels to underdeveloped countries. Is that correct? Is that where the reuse comes in for you?” he asked, Robert Westbrook, Lancaster’s District 5 Supervisor.
Adair explained that it depends on how old the panels are and where technology is when panels are extracted. If panels were replaced 10 years into the project, any panels removed would likely still be new enough and efficient enough to be put on another project here or in another country.
He said First Solar, a U.S. manufacturer, takes back all of its used solar panels and recovers about the 90% of the material. But a lot of the solar panels are made in Asia and not all players are good players, Adair admitted.
Waller Solar hasn’t decided which panels will be used for this project yet. And to be frank, disposal is something the industry hasn’t done a good job of getting our head around. Because the cost of producing solar energy has dropped so much, companies, utilities and states are pushing solar because it’s just the cheapest source of electricity. Focusing on the volume of material that is going to be produced as solar facilities come offline, “is a real issue,” he said.
The potential for leaching
Westbrook also raised concerns about the hazardous nature of the material and what will happen if solar panels are damaged by bad weather.
If a tornado strikes the project area, “it will make a big mess,” Adair said. But insurance will pay to clean up the site and replace and repair the solar panels. Testing has shown there’s no leaching or it’s so minimal that it doesn’t result in contamination that exceeds federal standards, he added.
Every time a manufacturer releases a new panel, it’s subjected to a leaching test, and academic research shows the vast majority of panels pass the test, said Tommy Cleveland, who identified as someone who studies the impact of solar projects.
Westbrook said he wanted to know every panel that’s installed in project is okay. “And you’re not guaranteeing that because you haven’t even bought them yet. You’re not even saying where you’re going to buy them. And we’re not talking just about the initial placement of the panels but the replacement panels…Where are you buying those?... Can we write that in our ordinance that they have to be those kind of panels?”
Adair conceded that “it’s a fair point” and agreed to have a condition added to the permit that requires all panels pass the EPA’s TCLP test, which means they’re classified as non-hazardous.
Issues with surety bonds
District 1 supervisor Jack Larson raised concerns about the risks and time-consuming nature of dealing with surety bonds.
Serving as planning and land use director for seven years has shown him a range of problems, including that many surety bonds are essentially just insurance policies that will give the county money to complete work that isn’t done. But the county isn’t set up to do that.
Inflation and increasingly stringent state regulations can make it difficult to determine how much money needs to be in a bond leaving the county at risk of being underfunded. And surety bonds have to be renewed throughout the lifespan of the project. If they lapse, they’re null and void and that creates a significant workload because in most cases companies don’t send renewal notices and have to be repeatedly pressed.
More often than not, the only way I got them renewed was after the third or fourth phone call to threaten to call the bonds,” Larson said.
He added that five-year timeline between each surety bond review is too long and there shouldn’t be any burden on the county to deal with them.
Scott Foster, a Gentry Locke land use attorney hired for the project, said it was a possibility that Waller Solar could add an agreement to defray the costs for observation and monitoring.
Conditions against slave labor
“Is it true China can make solar panels cheaper by subsidizing the manufacturing because they use slave labor,” Westbrook asked?
“I think there is a real issue there,” Adair admitted, adding the Biden administration recently announced efforts to prevent manufacturers from purchasing components from a specific province in China where there have been lots of human rights violations. “That system is supposed to prevent the import of solar panels from facilities linked to slave labor,” he said.
Westbrook said “the real question” is whether Lancaster can require Waller Solar to only use solar panels made in the United States.
“I think that’s a tough thing to commit to,” said Mike Volpe, vice president of Open Road Renewables. That restriction could challenge the economic viability of the project, and the “revenue opportunity for the county could never come to fruition.” But he said he was open to entertaining language in the agreement that restricts forced labor in the supply chain.
Westbrook said the issue wasn’t about economic viability. It was about cost and making more money. “I think you’ve already made up your mind where you’re going to buy the panels. I think all of this talk about we haven’t made a decision yet is a bunch of hooey…Now you’re trying to put lipstick on it.”
Foster intervened. “The origin of panels and the country of origin of a panel is probably not germane to how this project impacts the community of Lancaster. So as far as it being a suitable condition, I would have doubts,” he said.
The last major solar project
The issue of whether allowing the Waller Solar project would open up the floodgate for more solar projects was raised by Larson during public comment.
Adair said that’s not possible anytime soon. There’s only one transmission line running through the county, and there’s only capacity for two large-scale projects. Richmond County has already permitted the 125 MW Booker Solar project and Waller Solar, if approved, will be the second.
“So unless or until that line is expanded, which is a very long-term and expensive process, there is no more room for largescale projects like this one,” said Adair.