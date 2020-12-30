After her hard fought battle with COVID-19 Zula Mae Mills, "Grandmae," passed over to the Lord on the night of the winter solstice, December 21st 2020, 2 days before the 67th wedding anniversary to her beloved husband Joe Mills.
Born July 25th 1935 in Adamsville, Tennessee she raised her two children Relda Mills Schick and Matthew Mills in Riverdale and Lanham, MD. She loved spending time with her grandchildren Robin, Rina, Ryan, Savanah, and Ross and great-grandchildren Channing and Teach while retiring in Colonial Beach, VA.
Mae was devoted to her family and the Lord through the Methodist church. She enjoyed volunteering at the Opportunity Shop and singing in the choir. She was always up for a McDonald's mocha frappe, dancing to Elvis, and a good party with hats. Her memory lives on in the many friends and family she loved and cared for over the last 85 years. Our hearts are heavy today; she will be deeply missed.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial gift in Mae’s name to Colonial Beach United Methodist Church P.O. Box 189 Colonial Beach, VA 22443.
