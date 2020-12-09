William “Willie” Henry Edwards, Sr., 96, of Colonial Beach, VA passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 2, 2020 in Westmoreland County.
Willie was born in Nomini Grove, VA in 1924 and was the youngest of three children of Dollie Etta Hall-Edwards and Simon Dorsey “Doc” Edwards. During WWII, he attended the 1942 Marine Corps Boot Training Camp at Parris Island, SC and then Advanced Training at Camp Lejeune, NC. Through the Serviceman’s Readjustment Act of 1944 (the GI Bill), Willie went to UNC Chapel Hill (where he was Phi Delta Theta), and graduated as a Gunnery Sergeant in the USMC program. His college education was put on hold when his outfit became part of the Second Marine Division; and he saw duty in the Marshall Islands, Guam; and in the Japanese towns of Saipan, Nagasaki, and Kumamoto. Willie safely returned to Quantico in 1945, rose to the rank of Captain, and completed the Advanced School of Battalion-level staff Officer Training. He graduated from UNC; and was offered the position of Major while in the Richmond National Guard, a position he respectfully declined. In 1950, Willie married his college sweetheart, Jean Marie Lester, who became his beloved wife for the next 70 years, and they moved back to his hometown, Montross, VA. He utilized his military training in logistics to establish Northern Neck Transfer, Inc, a flatbed trucking company that moved building and agricultural products from North Carolina to New York. The original concept was “fast, efficient and reliable service”. NNT is now second-generation family held Transportation Company, managed by his two sons; and has expanded its focus to be an ALL Asset-Based Motor Carrier serving nation-wide shipments in the U.S and in Canada.
Willie was community-minded and project-oriented. This was clearly demonstrated when, on the morning after the 1st 100-Hundred-Year Snow Blizzard Storm of 1967, he single-handedly plowed the entire town of Montross. He also served on the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisor for Public Schools in 1970’s; and was a Vestry member of St. James Episcopal Church in Montross, and later, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in King George, VA. He attended Sunrise Easter Services on the shores of Westmoreland State Park; made Sunday Pancake Breakfasts in the Parish House of St James, and often celebrated with friends, hosting good ole fashion style Bull Roast Dinners at home. He was a member of the Sticky Fingers Investment Club; and an avid golfer, taking multiple trips to its birthplace in Scotland to enjoy the links. As an ACC Football & Basketball enthusiast, he enjoyed most games. He will be missed by many for his big heart and his generous spirit.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Jean Marie Lester Edwards; children W. Lester Edwards (wife Katherine Simpson Edwards), Susan Oliver Edwards Spivey (husband Buddy Spivey), William H Edwards, Jr (wife Anita Winsor Edwards); and grandchildren Daniel-Lester Simpson Edwards, Luke Reagan Edwards, William Henry Edwards III, and Natasha Winsor Edwards; niece Dolliette Sandy Pritchett; and family friend Vanessa Brown.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. He will be buried at the Quantico National Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial gift in Willie’s name to
St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St Paul’s Rd, King George, VA 22485 or visit