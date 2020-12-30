William Tyler Scott, Sr., age 95, of Warsaw, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 with his family by his side. He was the son of William E. and Pearl Tallent Scott.
William was a Farmer and a member of Menokin Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, William Tyler Scott, Jr; his nieces, Peggy Mothershead and Carolyn Gorsete; his nephews, Paul Davis, Hurvie Davis, and Robert Boyce; and many other family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Davis Scott.
A graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Menokin Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Jason Patrick officiated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Menokin Baptist Church, P. O. Box 1135, Warsaw, VA 22572.