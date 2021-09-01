William Thayer King Jr. died August 22, 2021 of natural causes. He was 90 years old. William was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, TN where he quarterbacked the Indians to a state championship in football. He played linebacker at the University of Virginia and graduated in 1952.
While serving in the Marines as a Lieutenant, William met Sara Grace “Sally” Moomau who would be his wife for the next 66 years. They had two children, Elizabeth and William. He became the football coach of Petersburg High School before attending Washington and Lee Law School where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa. He practiced law at Smith, King and Murphy Law Firm in Warsaw, VA and later served as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Richmond County, VA until his retirement.
William was an accomplished tennis player, often found at the RCC tennis courts in Warsaw as well as competing at the national level in the seniors and super-seniors age groups. In 2011 he and Sally moved to Sarasota, FL where they continued to be active in the tennis community. A lifelong gardener, he later took up watercolor painting. He is survived by his wife, son and two grandchildren, William Wold and Alex Kane. His Memorial Service is on September 25 at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Warsaw.