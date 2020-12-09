William Ryland Stevens, Sr. age 70, went to be with God on November 29, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of the Northern Neck. He was born on April 9, 1950 in Lancaster, Virginia to Harry James Stevens and Lucy Kathleen Haynie Stevens. William retired from the Town of Warsaw.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Edna Mae Hinson Stevens; and their three children, Terry Lynn Stevens Neale (Frank), William Ryland Stevens, Jr. (Cathy), and Thomas Wayne Stevens (Stacey). William is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Frankie Neale, Jr., Kimberly Neale Delaney (Nick), Dallas Stevens (Justin), Diamond Stevens, Ryan Stevens, and Arieanna Stevens; two great-grandchildren, Dalton Stevens and Amelia Delaney; sisters, Joyce Clark, Mary Gibbs, Peggy Tallent (Buck) and Shirley Harmon; brothers, Harry James Stevens, Jr. (Betty), Sammie Stevens (JoAnn), and Joe Stevens; brother-in-law, Thomas Hinson (Virginia); sister-in-law, Charlotte Harper; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gene Stevens; and a sister Melissa Brann.
William loved his life with his wife and family. He was a hard worker and a great husband, father, grandfather and brother. His family and dear friends will miss him terribly. To know him was to love him.
The family would like to thank Riverside Tappahannock Hospice and to the hospice nurses who took such good care of him, Cam Fox, and Barbara Packett. The family would also like to thank Dolly Loomis, Kim Barker, Dita Hughes, and Nicole Harding.
Most of all, the family would like to thank God for the wonderful blessings he gave and for the wonderful man he blessed this family with.
A funeral service was held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with interment following in the Warsaw Church of God Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Tappahannock Hospice, 618 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, VA 22560.