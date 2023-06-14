William Robert King, age 65, of Haynesville, Virginia, passed away at his home on June 10, 2023 from terminal cancer. He was born on January 24, 1958 to Robert Elbert King and stepmother Linda Fones King.

He loved playing baseball and ice skating in his younger years. He loved to hunt, fish and going to the flee market.

