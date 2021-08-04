William R. Brown, Jr., age 80 of Lewes, Delaware passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021. He was born on June 22, 1941 in Warsaw, Virginia, son of the late W.R. and Virginia Brown.
Bill graduated from Strayer College in Washington, D.C. with degrees in Accounting and Financial Administration. He completed the Program for Executives in State and Local Government at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and received accreditation from the Association of Government Accountants as a Certified Government Financial Manager (CGFM). His distinguished career spanned over 40 years in governmental finance and included positions in the State of Maryland as Controller for Anne Arundel County, Director of Finance for Prince George’s County and Director of Finance for the City of Baltimore.
He served on the Boards of the Maryland Stadium Authority, Baltimore Development Corporation, Baltimore Markets Corporation, and the Maryland Local Government Insurance Trust and Municipal Employees’ Credit Union. He was also the past President of the Maryland Government Finance Officers’ Association.
The U.S. Comptroller of the Currency presented him with the Association of Government Accountants’ “Distinguished Leadership Award” in recognition of sustained outstanding leadership in governmental financial management in 1983.
Bill loved spending time sailing on the Chesapeake Bay for many years prior to retiring to Delaware. He especially enjoyed living in Delaware in retirement and meeting new friends. He had a bright yellow corvette and was active in The Beachcombers Corvette Club.
He is survived by Sandra (Majors) Brown, his beloved wife of 60 years; his four children, Kevin Brown (Sue), Kenneth Brown, Kimberly Brown (Eric Rohrer), and Kara Weakley (Walter B); his four grandchildren, Eddie Stone (Shannon), Jason, Max, and Dillon Brown; his four great grandchildren, Chloe Stone, Cheyenne, Cameryn, and Conner Sass.
Arrangements for cremation are with Parsell Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lewes, Delaware.
A Memorial Service celebrating a life well lived will be held at a later date. He requests donations to SPCA 22918 Dupont Boulevard, Georgetown, Delaware 19947 (bvspca.org) in memory of Jackson, Chance, Hope, and Zoe.