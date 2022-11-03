William Leroy Jackson, 85, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, formerly of Great Falls, Virginia, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, October 24, 2022. Bill was the son of the late Charles Maurice Jackson and the late Beatrice Mildred Bladen Jackson and was the widower of Sonya Gail Popovich Jackson. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and following this service enjoyed a long and distinguished career with the Department of Defense. He was a member of the Great Falls United Methodist Church.
Bill was a volunteer fireman/EMT for the Town of Herndon for many years – one more example of how dedicated he was to helping others. He was a proud patriot and served our country with all the zeal that it deserves.
Bill loved nothing better than being outside tending his garden, exploring nature – whether it be woodland or water. He was an avid fisherman and spent many hours on the River pulling in whatever would bite. He taught both children how to bait, catch, and clean their own fish and there were many moments of laughter that came from those lessons on the water.
Bill was an observer of life which led to many interesting, and some funny discussions around the dinner table. He was a lover of music of all kinds and taught himself how to play the guitar. His connection to bluegrass music was strong and we would have many nights with musicians sitting around the couch or picnic table playing and singing. He had a thirst for knowledge and never missed an opportunity to take his children and/or grandchildren to museums (new and old), historical landmarks, or exploring nature and how it works, and teaching them how to support nature in its best way. Bill’s family was his number one priority, and he was always happy when everyone was home. He was a jokester, a teacher, a confidant, advisor, and a loving friend. He was our hero.
Bill is survived by his loving family: his daughter Martha Lynn Thorpe and her children Becky Thorpe and Zach Thorpe; his son David R. Jackson (Dawn) and their children: Heather Jackson (Jay Hynson), Dillon Jackson (Alex Jackson), and Hannah Jackson; and five grandchildren: Layton Jackson, Preston Hynson, Avery Jackson, Olivia Hynson, and Sailor Jackson. He is also survived by many loving friends and neighbors.
A graveside memorial service will be held at the Arnon Cemetery in Great Falls at a date that will be announced. Please check www.welchfunerahomeva.com or with the family for details, as they will be posted there when confirmed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Bill’s loving memory to Riverside Hospice.