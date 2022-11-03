jackson

William Leroy Jackson

William Leroy Jackson, 85, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, formerly of Great Falls, Virginia, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, October 24, 2022. Bill was the son of the late Charles Maurice Jackson and the late Beatrice Mildred Bladen Jackson and was the widower of Sonya Gail Popovich Jackson. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and following this service enjoyed a long and distinguished career with the Department of Defense. He was a member of the Great Falls United Methodist Church.

Bill was a volunteer fireman/EMT for the Town of Herndon for many years – one more example of how dedicated he was to helping others. He was a proud patriot and served our country with all the zeal that it deserves.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.