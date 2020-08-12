William Elria “Bill” Coldwell passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born December 2, 1944, to George and Virginia Coldwell of Alexandria. He spent his life working on cars, his true passion of life. In his free time Bill loved going to yard sales, looking for antiques with his wife, fishing with his grandkids, taking his beloved dogs for car rides, camping, and traveling near and far seeing as much of the U.S. as he could.
Bill is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Kim Williams (Scott) of Woodford; son, Willie Coldwell (Jessie) of Colonial Beach; daughter, Sheri Whitman (Greg) of King George; daughter, Kristin Powell of Florida; grandchildren, Wyatt Feltner, Chase and Logan Coldwell, Tyler and Dylan Montgomery, Sarah and Riley Powell, Kendall Miller, Hannah Tillman, and Bailey Pierce; brother, Sonny Coldwell of Colonial Beach; sister, June Dowell of Alexandria; niece, Marie Sandy, along with many other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Geraldine Natoli; and his most beloved dogs, Yogi and Tippy.
A Celebration of life will be set at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to Round Hill Baptist Church, King George.