William Donald Mothershead

Mothershead, William Donald, 79, born March 3, 1943 and died April 25, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Marsha Woleben Mothershead; daughter, Sarah Lee Mothershead; son, Rodney William Mothershead; grandchildren, Allie Mothershead-Jordan, Alexander, Alisha and Brandi Tillery, Thomas Mothershead, Kayla Short, Cooper and Tucker Jackson; sister, Mary Mothershead Crowder; nephew, Ray Crowder; and step-sons, Allen and Whitney Jackson. Donald served in the U. S. Army and was discharged in 1971; he worked for a time at Philip Morris; and owned service stations in the Richmond metro area. Donald was a fan of the Washington Redskins and Atlanta Braves; and was devoted to his dogs, Bingo, Lightning and Midnight. The family received friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicsville. A graveside service was conducted 2 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at Farnham Baptist Church Cemetery, 4632 Farnham Creek Rd., Farnham, Va. 22460. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
