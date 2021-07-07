William Daniel “Bill” Hrybyk was born in Baltimore on February 23, 1952 to Catherine Rose “Kate” Austermehle and William Leo Hrybyk. They loved him first. Bill’s brother Michael and grandparents, Conrad and Helen Austermehle welcomed him to the family, along with Aunt Susie (Helen Dykoff), Uncles Bobby and Billy Austermehle, and Uncles Danny and Tommy Hrybyk.
In addition to his older brother Michael, Bill’s siblings included Steve, Mary Pat, and Rick. They enjoyed a happy childhood in Linthicum with frequent visits to Pop Pop and Mom Mom at Austermehle’s Bakery in Philadelphia. Bill made many friends as he grew to adulthood. He attended Holy Trinity School and then graduated in June 1970 from Cardinal Gibbons High School with his life-long friend John Kernan. His stories of those years were funny and daring.
In 1971, while attending University of Maryland, College Park, Bill became good friends with Gina Libertini. They married on June 20, 1973. He was loved by Gina’s siblings including Carolyn (and Jim Weeks), Jill (and Tim Bateman), Eddie (and Kelly Libertini), Maria (and Roy Newcomb), Andy Libertini, and Jimmy Libertini, and by his Hrybyk in-laws Karen (Michael), Beth (Steve), Gary Keith (Mary Pat), and Susan (Rick).
Over the next decade, Bill and Gina became involved in their community and established their careers. They shared their homes in Relay with many friends and were active members of the Relay Improvement Association. Bill worked at various film jobs, and Gina worked as a florist. Along with Gina’s mom, Vera Libertini, they founded Flowers by Gina, in Elkridge. With his sister Mary Pat, Bill began photographing weddings, trading as Picture This.
In 1984, Bill and Gina joyfully started their family when they held their first son William “Leo.” In 1986, they were blessed with Rosalie Ann “Rosie”, and in 1988 their family was complete with Edward Daniel “Eddie.” Raising the three children led to Bill’s involvement in the Relay Children’s Center, Relay Elementary School, Boy Scouts of Central Maryland, Channing Memorial Church, and Arbutus Softball. Bill impacted many people during those years and made many close friends that remained dear to him.
In 2000, Bill was a founding member of S.T.A.R, (Supporting The Arts in Relay) which provided opportunities for neighborhood children and adults to perform on the stage of the historic Relay Town Hall. Incorporated as a 501c3 nonprofit in 2005, STAR expanded to adjacent communities and continues to provide opportunities for creative growth and leadership in the arts.
Flowers by Gina was sold in 2003 and Bill returned to UMBC to complete his undergraduate degree in 2005. He began working as a photographer/videographer at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt. A co-worker wrote about Bill, “He was such a low-key, laid-back source of joy. A great family man and storyteller, and all-around good guy.” Years passed and the family grew with Leo’s marriage to Kerry O’Connell in 2011, and Rosie’s marriage to Kyle Bacon in 2012. Bill felt a unique bond with Kyle and Kerry and loved them as his own. The best of life came in 2014 with the birth of William Vincent “Will” Hrybyk; and again in 2015 with Charles Conrad “Charlie” Bacon; followed in 2016 by John Patrick “Johnny” Hrybyk. His darling “Lu-Lu” Olivia Kathleen Hrybyk made her appearance in 2017, and in 2018 his little “Eddie” Edward Scott Bacon brought laughter and light to his Pop. In January of 2020, Bill and Gina joined their son Eddie in New Orleans as he brought twelve of his students from Baltimore School for the Arts to the Jazz Education Network conference. You may view a video that Bill created of their performance here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqRCN1YGa48.
Earlier in life, Bill and Gina, along with Maria and Roy Newcomb, found and purchased a beautiful property located in the Northern Neck area of Virginia near the Potomac River. Later, Ed and Kelly Libertini and Jimmy Libertini purchased homes nearby at the Shore. Family and friends spent many summers of fun there on the water, enjoying bushels of crabs and oysters, and developing deep family attachments. This all culminated in a rural retirement that Bill enjoyed to the fullest; riding his bike down the country roads, brewing beer, smoking meats, fishing, and fixing things. On the morning of Saturday, June 19, Bill was riding his bike with a friend when he passed away. It was sudden and we believe he did not suffer. A private viewing was held for Bill’s immediate family on June 20, 2021. A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, August 21. Details will be posted on Welch Funeral Home website and also on legacy.com.
All who met and loved Bill had a part of him, and he carried those he loved in his heart. Nieces, nephews, and friends are too numerous to name, but Bill loved each one, and all of them made his life rich beyond measure. His impact on people will continue to shine through those whose lives he touched. Charlie says, “We’ll always remember him. We’ll do stuff that he used to do with us. He told lots of jokes and listened to good music.” Bill’s family thanks everyone at Welch Funeral Home in Warsaw, Virginia for their caring support during this difficult time. https://welchfuneralhomeva.com/ If you wish to honor Bill with a donation, please consider these organizations:
Baltimore School For the Arts https://www.bsfa.org/ in the Donate tab, please designate “Other” and note Jazz Program. On the payment page there is a Tribute section to note “Memorial Bill Hrybyk.” STAR Ltd. https://www.starltd.org/ in the Donate Now tab, after you have entered the amount of your donation and are taken to the payment page, please write a note, “In honor of Bill Hrybyk Scholarship Fund.” The Wildlife Center of Virginia https://www.wildlifecenter.org/ in the Donate tab, you may donate in memory of Bill Hrybyk.