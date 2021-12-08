William Carroll Evans, age 94, of Kinsale, Virginia, passed away on November 28, 2021. He was born in Westmoreland County on January 1, 1927, to the late Abraham Rich and Cammie Dora Evans.
Carroll was a Veteran of the United States Navy, during World War II. He had a long career spanning decades with Virginia Farm Bureau as an insurance advisor. Carroll was a devout Christian and a member of Carmel United Methodist church where he sang with the choir for many years. He was extremely active in the community and was a Shriner and Mason. He was also a founding member of the Kinsale Volunteer Fire Department. Carrol assisted in delivering Meals on Wheels for over twenty years.
Carroll loved baseball and was a pitcher for his Kinsale team of the Chesapeake Baseball League. He was an exercise enthusiast, walking several miles every day. Carroll had a passion for golf and was an avid gardener, growing wonderful vegetables and flowers.
Above all, Carroll was a loving and devoted husband, caring father, and a wonderful grandpa. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Carroll is survived by a son, Ronald W. Evans (Vickie); daughters, Nancy E. Thrift (Ernest) and Cynthia E. Daiger; grandchildren, Eric Thrift (Courtney), Natalie Smith (Brooks), Matthew Evans (Kristina), Robert P. Evans (Sarah), Emily Daiger-Campbell (Heather) and Tyler Daiger (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Delaney, Nora, Logan, Saylor, Georgie, and Sutton.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Geraldine Headley Evans; son-in-law, George I. Daiger, Jr.; brothers: Raymond Evans, Louis Evans, James Evans, and Marion Evans; and sisters Virginia Burgess and infant Mary Anna Evans.
A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Carmel United Methodist Church with Reverend Mark Lawrence and Reverend Donna Blythe officiating.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bay Aging’s Meals on Wheels, P. O. Box 610, Urbanna, VA 23175 or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.