William “Billy” Henry Grigsby, Sr.

William “Billy” Henry Grigsby, Sr., age 95 of Warsaw, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2023. He was born on August 3, 1927, to the late Wilbur and Myrtle Grigsby.

 Billy was a longtime member of Beulah Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for over 60 years. Billy never met a stranger- he loved people and loved telling “his stories”. Gardening was one of his passions and he enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labor with friends and neighbors. After retiring as a sales manager at Elliott Tire in Warsaw, he started going to the farmer’s markets locally and in Northern Virginia for Garner’s Produce. This gave him the opportunity to do the two of the things he loved, talking and selling. Billy loved spending time with his family and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

