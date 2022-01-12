William Augustus Hinson, 85, of Farnham, passed away on January 4, 2022. William was born on May 6, 1936, in Emmerton to the late Lewis Alexander “LA” and Mary Irene Hinson. William was born and raised in the Northern Neck but he and his wife, Barbara, lived in Newport News during their working years. They returned home after retirement. William was Legal Clerk for Joseph Smith, Ltd and had been a Reservist for the United States Army. He was a lifetime member of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Emmerton and attended Stevens Memorial Baptist Church in Newport News. He loved both churches and was active as a Deacon and a choir member.
William loved cooking, gardening, country music, and traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach. William was a loving family man and was deeply devoted to his mother. His family will miss him dearly.
William is survived a son W. Ray Hinson (Donna) of Farnham; daughters, Kathy H. Bryant (Robert) of Haynesville and Billie Jo O’Brien (Jim) of Henrico; brother-in-law, Francis B. Gray (Lucy) of Emmerton and his delightful grandchildren: James (Melissa), Jeremiah (Julie), Luke (Jessica), Sarah and Sam; and his great-grandchildren Emma and Quinn.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Barbara Gray Hinson; a sister, Ruby Brown Stalnaker; and his step-father, Raymond Buck Vanlandingham.
A funeral service for William was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Jerusalem Baptist Church with Pastors Kenny and Leslie Park officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at Jerusalem Baptist Church. Pallbearers were Cliff Mullin, Jay Garner, Rusty Brown, James O’Brien, Jeremiah O’Brien, Dean Stalnaker, Jett Vanlandingham, and Jim Barrett.
The family would like to express their utmost appreciation to the staff of Riverside Hospice and Right at Home for the loving care given to William in his final days.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you honor William with a donation to the Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 8800 Historyland Hwy., Warsaw, VA 22572 or the Peninsula Rescue Mission, 3700 Huntington Ave., Newport News, VA 23607.