William Addison “ABoy” Lowery, 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, December 12, 2020, after a brief illness.
He was born March 20, 1925, to William Fletcher and Mildred Lewis Lowery, both deceased. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, June Moss Lowery, who passed in 2008.
He is survived by his two sons, William Addison “Bill” Lowery, Jr. (Cyndi) of Mechanicsville, and Charles David Lowery (Glenda) of Lottsburg. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Jonathan, Stephen, Elizabeth, and Whitney Lowery; and two great grandchildren: Peyton Wilmer and Gavyn Hathaway; and his special friends, Ann Lewis and Nellie Adams.
ABoy and his father worked on several different fish boats out of Port Monmouth, NJ, and Beaufort, NC, for the J. Howard Smith Company, one of the largest menhaden firms in the country. ABoy was Captain of the W.W. Colonna, and also spent time on the Manasquan and the Sandy Hook. After that, he worked as a fish trapper on the Potomac River with his two sons on the Little Bill, a boat he had built.
ABoy had a long and healthy retirement during which he was very active and independent. He was a long time supportive mem-ber of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Callao, and could be found there nearly every afternoon sharing stories with members.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 17, at 2 p.m., in the Melrose United Methodist Cemetery. The family would appreciate those attending to practice social distancing and wear masks when approaching those outside of their family circle. Those exhibiting symptoms should not attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice of Virginia or to Melrose U.M.C.