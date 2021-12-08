Wayne Theodore Heinrichs, 62, of Farnham, formerly of Arlington, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 29, 2021. Wayne was born in Yonkers, NY to the late Robert J. Heinrichs and the late Carol K. Schurick. He spent his early childhood in Yonkers, and moved to Elizaville, NY at age 10. His adulthood was spent in Northern Virginia, until his retirement to Farnham due to illness. Wayne was the Building Superintendent for the Barcroft Apartments in Arlington and was a valued employee of 39 years. He was well-known there as someone who could fix anything.
With a ready smile and love of a good time, Wayne was the life of the party. His many friends at the Westover Beer Garden can attest to this and his presence there will be missed. He loved being in and on the water and spent many happy hours boating, fishing, and camping on Aquia Creek, the Potomac and the Chesapeake Bay. He was a skilled boat captain and fisherman. Wayne also loved animals, especially birds and dogs. He enjoyed his life and lived it to the fullest. Well known as an able and talented handyman, he was quick to lend a hand to someone in need. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
Wayne is survived by his buddy for life partner Lynn Heinrichs, his sister Angela Heinrichs Vitoulis (Steven), his niece Alaina Kimberly (James), with daughters, Aislynn and Bria, his nephew Adam Vitoulis (Gencina), his best friend John Staats (Debbey), and his friend and caregiver John Blouin – to whom Wayne’s family extends a huge thank you. Wayne was predeceased by his parents.
A celebration of Wayne’s life will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00p.m at the Westin Tysons Corner 7801 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22043. Stories will be told and cheer will abound as we gather to remember our beloved friend. In lieu of flowers a gift to the Brain Injury Association of Virginia, 2810 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA 23294 in Wayne’s memory would be a meaningful tribute.