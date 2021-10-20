Wayne Curtis Hedges, 81, of Lottsburg passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. He was born in Richmond, Virginia to the late Carl Curtis Hedges and Doris Elaine Cox Hedges. Wayne was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving with distinction during the Vietnam War. Following his naval service, he attended The University of Richmond and upon graduation began a long and satisfying career at Phillip Morris USA.
Wayne loved fishing and any day in a boat on the water. Living in the Northern Neck truly suited him. He was a member of the Lodge Creek Yacht Club for a number of years, always enjoying good times there with his family and friends.
Wayne loved his family, and he will be forever missed. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Katherine Wright Hedges; his son Craig Loving (Tracey); his daughters Kelley Gilreath (Jason) and Katherine Newman (Donnie); his brothers: Tommy Smith, Gary Hedges, Logan Hedges (Christina), and Roman Hedges; his sister Celia Ann Tresemer; and the lights of his life, his grandchildren: Elizabeth Loving, Kaitlyn Fones (Josh), Noah Newman, Bradley Hedges, and Cameron Gilreath, Wayne was predeceased by his parents, his brother-in-law Jim Tresemer, and his dear aunt and uncle Goldie and John Greenwood who raised him.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please check back here for details.