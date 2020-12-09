On Friday, November 27, 2020 at 7:15 p. m. heaven received a bright and shining star, Wanda S. Seagroves (Rock) of Heathsville, Va. was set free from COVID and is celebrating pain and illness free time in eternity.
Wanda joined her father , Roy Savory, mother, Phyllis Savory, brother, Michael and husband, Donald Seagroves in God’s grasp.
Wanda’s life of 68 years was filled with service to others. She and Don fostered over 100 children, served as house parents at Patrick Henry Boys and Girls Home (Patrick Henry Family Services of Lynchburg, Va.). and served on the Mattaponi Indian Reservation in Va. among other assignments.
Wanda received her BS degree from VCU and her Master’s Degree on Social Work from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va. As her career progressed, she was guided by her Lord to work with abused children, foster families, adoption programs and family relation restoration and building at the top of her career, Wanda was named Director of Therapist Supervision at the Mary Ainsworth Attachment Clinic headed by Dr. Robert Marvin in Charlottesville, Va. She was scheduled to retire December 18, 2020, leaving a calendar note “My Final Day”.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Charles G. Rock of Heathsville, Va.; son, Shawn Seagroves (Skyla); grandson, Sawyer; daughter, Aliceanna Stopher and granddaughter, Harper of Fort Collins, CO. She is also survived by granddaughters, Kaitlynn Seagroves of Williamsville, NY, Alanna Seagroves of Seattle, WA, and Corrin Seagroves of Brighton, CO.; her sister and brother-in-law, Dorcass and Randy Sturgill of Winchester, Va; and nieces and nephews, Luke and Breeyn Millrod, children, Isaiah, Caleb and Noah of Leesburg, Va., Duain and Kristy Sturgill and daughter, Ellie of Winchester, Va., Ben and Jill Savory, children, Piper and Michael (Bubba) of Winchester, Va. and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Bobby Seagroves of Concord, NC. Preceding her in death was a granddaughter, Alexandra Seagroves of Brighton, CO.
Wanda was a faithful member of New Friendship Baptist Church, Burgess, Va. where she taught Women’s Bible Studies, was active in youth ministries, including the Samaritan’s Purse and small group Bible Study.
Her strong faith and trust in the promises of Jesus sustained her for many years and through breast cancer and fibromyalgia. She is free to enjoy her eternal life in the presence of Jesus.
Wanda is also known for her love of herb gardening, flowers, saltwater fowl, songbirds and nature in general. She was an avid cook and her crab dip is a neighborhood favorite. Her favorite destination was to attend Celtic Music and the Celtic Colours Festival in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. She and her husband, Charles were scheduled to participate in 2021.
Many are grateful to God for Wanda and her life of service to others. The fruits of this life, loving Christian woman lives on. We thank God for honoring us with her life.
A family viewing will be held at Phelps Funeral Home Chapel, Winchester, Va., Saturday, December 12, 2020 followed by open services at 2:00 p. m. officiated by Pastor Mark Carey of Fellowship Bible Church. The services of Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock, Va. is also acknowledged and greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Wanda may be made to Patrick Henry Family Services, 1621 Enterprise Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502.