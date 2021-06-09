Walter Northern "Johnny" Bowen, 87, of Callao passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones. Born and Richmond County, he was the son of William Northern Bowen and Modie Lee Hinson Bowen. Johnny was a professional Waterman and made his living oystering and crabbing. He was a member of Coles Point United Methodist Church and a proud United States Army veteran.
Johnny was a kind and gentle man with a strong work ethic. Not only did he earn his living from the water, but he genuinely enjoyed being in and around the river. Johnny also made his own crab pots. He loved bowling, hunting and gardening. In his younger years he grew vegetables to share with his family, friends and neighbors. He adored spending time with his boys, Shawn and Kenny and he was delighted when he became a grandfather.
Left to cherish their memories of him are his sons, Shawn Collins and Kenny Prescott (Sue); his grandchildren: Cayden Collins, Cacee Collins and Sophia Prescott; his brothers, Frankie Bowen (Linda) and Randolph Bowen; his sister Elizabeth Brooks (Polly); his former partner and dear friend Patricia Collins and several nieces and nephews. Johnny was predeceased by his parents; his sister Virginia Bowen Evans; his brothers: William Bowen, Elwood Bowen, twin brothers Harold and Carroll Bowen, and James Bowen; and his sister-in-law Laura Bowen.
A funeral service was held for Johnny at Carmel United Methodist Church on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Burial followed the service in the Bowen family plot at Carmel U.M.C. Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Pallbearers were: Keith Saunders, Billy Clark, Chris Clark, James Landman, Opie Bell, Jason Gilreath, J.E. Packett and Norman Withers. To honor the loving care they provided to Johnny during his final illness the family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Riverside Tappahannock Hospice, 618 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, VA 22560.